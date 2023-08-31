Goyal reviews progress of initiatives for cotton value chain

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday chaired the seventh interactive meeting with the Textile Advisory Group in Coimbatore to review the progress of initiatives for India's Cotton Value Chain.

Advertisment

The Textiles Minister said India will host the 81st Plenary Meeting of the International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC) and called attention of industry and trade members to make it a success.

The 81st Plenary Meeting of ICAC will be hosted from December 2-5 this year in Mumbai with the theme "Cotton Value Chain- Local Innovations for Global Prosperity".

It is expected to be attended by almost 400 delegates, including 300 foreign delegates from 26 member countries.

Advertisment

The minister said the project to promote DNA testing of cotton in the country will be initiated in collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI). Goyal assessed the progress of the project on traceability, certification and branding of Kasturi Cotton India.

The branding of premium Indian cotton will add value to the entire cotton value chain, he said.

TEXPROCIL, the implementing partner for the project, has finalised the branding strategy for Kasturi Cotton.

Goyal said increasing productivity of Indian cotton is the need of the hour, which will provide a boost to the domestic industry.

The operational area of about 9,327 hectares has been covered under the project. He said the impact of the pilot project will be analysed before scaling up the project for the next year. PTI RSN TRB TRB