Goyal says India will emerge as 'Vishwa Shakti' in EVs with new policy

Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday exuded confidence that the country will emerge as a 'Vishwa Shakti' (global power) in electric vehicles with the introduction of the newly unveiled policy.

Tatas, Mahindras or "anybody from the world" can now come to India and create an ecosystem aligned to the EV sector, Goyal told reporters here.

The EV policy, which promises duty concessions for EV makers investing a minimum of USD 500 million, is reportedly aimed at attracting leading EV makers to set up a base in the country.

"We are now inviting companies from the world over to come to India, the production of EVs should expand in India at a quick pace and we should emerge as a Vishwa Shakti (global power)," Goyal said, speaking on the decision announced a few hours earlier from the national capital.

India will also be able to export the EVs manufactured in the country and the overall turnover from the activity can breach "lakhs of crore", the minister said.

The EV ecosystem creation includes many facets like focusing on parts, design, auto components etc, Goyal said, adding that it can create employment for lakhs of Indians.

He said the Indian consumer will be a big beneficiary of such a move, because she will be able to get best of the vehicles for cheap.

The policy will also help save forex as the imports go down, which will lead to a slew of advantages, including lower inflation and softer interest rates, Goyal said.

Goyal, who has been fielded from the Mumbai North constituency by the BJP, also announced that government e-marketplace (GeM) portal's overall procurement will double to Rs 4 lakh crore in FY24, adding that it has already touched Rs 3.82 lakh crore.

This will take the overall volume of procurement from the platform to Rs 8 lakh crore since its launch, Goyal said and also cited independent studies to claim that over 12 per cent of public funds have been saved because of the initiative.

Earlier in the day, Goyal attended an event where NTC (National Textile Corporation) workers were given salary arrears till December 2021. The minister blamed the poor financial health of the corporation which has impacted its cash flows, along with the Covid pandemic for the difficulties faced by the workers in getting their salaries.

In the next 30-40 days, days, dues for another eight months will be paid, Goyal said, adding that the attempt is to get the salaries "up to date" by ceasing to have any arrears.

The minister also launched a service for which the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has tied up with Isro, which will enable all mobile service providers to synchronize with Indian Standard Time (IST) and also aid in synchronizing real-time applications in strategic sectors for national security.

He also inaugurated Video Conferencing facilities installed in State Consumer Commission offices at Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi. PTI AA MR