Goyal seeks ideas from startups to manage tomato supply chain

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said sought views of startups to manage the tomato supply chain as price of the vegetable rises significantly during certain months.

Tomato prices in the Delhi-NCR were high in July following a supply disruption from the producing centres owing to rains.

"I am looking for ideas from some of you… how we can manage the tomato economy better because tomato prices went up to Rs 200 per kg," Goyal said at a startup event in Gurugram.

In July, the consumer affairs ministry had also announced a Tomato Grand Challenge hackathon to invite innovative ideas at various levels of the tomato value chain to ensure availability of tomatoes to the consumers at affordable prices and help tomato farmers get value for the produce.

The startups should come out with solutions both for elementary and "big" serious problems, Goyal said.

The budding entrepreneurs would help in making India a developed country, the Union minister added.