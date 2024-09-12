Goyal slams opposition for remarks on PM Modi attending Puja celebrations at CJI residence

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday slammed opposition parties for their remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending Ganpati Puja celebrations at Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud's residence.

He said that the public will not forgive those who do this kind of petty politics.

"I strongly condemn the opposition leaders for their shameful attack on Hindu sentiments and our festivals, which we proudly celebrate," he said.

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday participated in the Ganpati Puja at the CJI's residence here.

In a video, Chandrachud and his wife Kalpana Das were seen welcoming Modi at their house.

"The public will not forgive those who do this kind of petty politics," Goyal told reporters here.

Opposition’s myopic vision is obsessed with appeasement politics and their hatred towards Hindus is once more out in the open, Goyal said.

"The people of India will never forgive the opposition for attacking high constitutional authorities like the Hon'ble PM and Hon'ble CJI for performing Ganesh puja," he added.

Several opposition leaders and some lawyers of the Supreme Court reacted sharply to Modi attending the puja at the CJI's residence. PTI RR MR