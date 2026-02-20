New Delhi (PTI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he is spreading falsehoods about recent trade deals, and criticised the actions of his supporters at the AI Summit.

A group of Indian Youth Congress workers staged a dramatic 'shirtless protest' at an AI Impact Summit exhibition hall, walking around holding T-shirts with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal printed on them, before being whisked away by security personnel.

"This is CONGRESS ARROGANCE & FRUSTRATION on display! So, Mr. Rahul Gandhi, humiliating India to target the Government is your idea of opposition! While you want to CHOKE India's development by peddling lies about the recent trade deals, your foot soldiers are marching shirtless at the prestigious AI Summit, attempting to embarrass 140 crore Indians globally," Goyal said in a social media post.

This disruption strategy only exposes "your and your party's" lack of vision for India, the commerce and industry minister said.

Goyal also said that the Congress leader does not seem to get any audience other than his followers on X and Gandhi lives in a world detached from reality.