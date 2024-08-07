Goyal suggests BIMSTEC group members to relook proposed FTA as talks progressing slow

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday suggested the seven member countries of the BIMSTEC bloc to relook and re-examine the proposed free trade agreement as the talks for the pact is progressing at a very slow pace.

He said that the members can think of negotiating a preferential trade agreement instead of a full-fledged free trade pact.

BIMSTEC stands for the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation. Its seven members are five South Asian countries (Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, India, and Sri Lanka) and two Southeast Asian countries (Myanmar and Thailand).

The bloc has been negotiating a proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) since 2004.

So far over 20 rounds of talks have been held. The last one was held in 2018.

"I would like to raise a few fundamental issues about where we stand and what are the possibilities of making this FTA a reality," Goyal said here at CIIs BIMSTEC Business Summit 2024.

He said that so far 22 rounds of talks have been held for the agreement and this itself raises a question on whether "we need to pause and have a relook at the track where we are going".

The last round of negotiations took place some six years ago, which means something is holding back this FTA.

The reasons for slow progress can be the non-trade barriers or trade barriers coming in the way of normal trade, he said adding the possible impact of other regional FTAs on the BIMSTEC region could be the cause of the delay.

"It could be the trade practices or current trade relationships that could be a reason for this FTA not taking place," the minister said.

He also asked the business leaders of the seven countries to think whether they need this agreement.

The minister further suggested the member nations to consider trade in local currencies to balance out trade imbalances.

"I would urge business leaders also to give honest feedback of what you feel about the potential BIMSTEC FTA. Do you see merit in it, Do you see value in it," he said.

Feedback from the business community would help the political leaders to take a decision on this.

He asked the CII to take the lead and discuss about the proposed pact and come out with their recommendations by next year's Summit.

"Maybe, we can begin with a PTA (preferential trade agreement) if not a full flown FTA...But let's examine the realistic possibility and move forward on a fast-track basis," he said.

Representatives from the member countries including Sri Lanka, Myanmar and, Thailand talked about the early conclusion of FTA negotiations as it would help boost trade and investments in the region.

"Six years have passed and no further negotiations have been held. I think the business community of the countries and the governments will have to work together to find new pathways, new ways of engaging and alternative solutions which are more practical to building up the momentum to go towards an FTA," he said.

India's total trade with BIMSTEC countries amounted to USD 44.32 billion in 2023-24.

Thailand was India's largest trading partner within the bloc, with exports worth USD 5.04 billion and imports at USD 9.91 billion, resulting in a trade gap of USD 4.87 billion.

Bangladesh followed, with exports of USD 11.06 billion and imports of USD 1.84 billion, creating a trade balance of USD 9.22 billion in India's favour.

On Bangladesh, Goyal said, "We are all deeply concerned about the evolving situation in Bangladesh and we wish the people of Bangladesh well and we will convey our best wishes for a smooth transition and bright future for the people of Bangladesh".

Goyal added that the trade between the BIMSTEC countries is still "small" and there is a long way to go to achieve its full potential.

He called for strengthening regional integration, and supply chains and ensuring trade on fair terms.

"We could look at payments in local currencies within this region," he said adding areas where cooperation can be increased include better integration of custom borders, computerisation of border controls, and faster clearance of documents for imports and exports.

"A serious effort is needed to remove non-tariff barriers or trade barriers, and adoption of international norms on trade facilitation, e-commerce and connectivity," the minister said.

He said that India looks at the members of the bloc as a "priority, as our first port of call as we do hope that our friendly" countries trust and look up to India as a friend and as a trusted neighbour.

When asked about exports, the commerce minister expressed confidence that despite global uncertainties the country's goods and services exports would reach USD 800 billion. PTI RR DR