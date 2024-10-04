Goyal, Tai discuss their desire to work together on shared priorities at WTO

Washington, Oct 4 (PTI) Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal had a meeting with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Thursday during which they discussed their desire to work together on shared priorities at the World Trade Organization (WTO) and resolve outstanding agricultural issues.

"We discussed at length ways to enhance the India-US trade partnership. Both sides are committed to working together to strengthen bilateral ties and explore new opportunities for growth in critical and emerging sectors," Goyal said in a post on X after the meeting.

Chief Agricultural Negotiator Doug McKalip also joined the meeting, the USTR said in a readout of the meeting.

"The ministers discussed their desire to work together on shared priorities at the World Trade Organization, their commitment to address outstanding bilateral agricultural issues, and new ways to enhance the trade relationship between the United States and India," the USTR said.

Tai and Goyal also noted the positive discussions during the India-United States Trade Policy Forum inter-sessional meetings held in New Delhi last month, and agreed to reconvene the TPF at the ministerial level expeditiously to address additional issues impacting the bilateral trade relationship, a media release said.