Goyal to inaugurate Startup Mahakumbh

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will on Thursday inaugurate a three-day 'Startup Mahakumbh' at Bharat Mandapam here, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The event will provide a platform for entrepreneurs, investors, and thought leaders to share ideas and create lasting connections, the commerce and industry ministry said.

"With a strong focus on fostering innovation and collaboration, Startup Mahakumbh will lay the foundation for the next wave of entrepreneurial success," it added.

During this year's edition tribal entrepreneurs are also set to take the stage with participation from over 45 startups including those incubated at IIM Calcutta, IIM Kashipur, and IIT Bhilai.

Explaining the theme of the event, Joint Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Sanjiv said that the event will be a true 'sangam' of startup and industry 'MahaRathis' from across the Indian districts and the world.

With representation from multiple districts of India and 50 countries, the event will be a great opportunity to connect and collaborate, he said.

"While at one end we will have a flying taxi made in India on display, at the other we have countries like Korea setting up a pavilion of 11 startups and Nepal putting up the largest pavilion with one of its startups showcasing a 2-stage rocket powered by sustainable hybrid propulsion rocket engines," Sanjiv added.

The Mahakumbh will bring together the entire startup ecosystem of India including entrepreneurs, investors, incubators and accelerators, and industry leaders from several sectors. PTI RR HVA