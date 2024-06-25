Goyal to meet exporters on Thursday to discuss ways to boost shipment

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will meet different export promotion councils on Thursday to discuss ways to further promote the growth rate in the country's outbound shipments, an industry official said.

Representatives from export bodies, including the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), and Council for Leather Exports, would participate in the meeting, the official said.

According to an export council official, issues which they would raise in the meeting include extension of interest subvention scheme, PLI for the leather and footwear sector and urge for tweaking of customs duties in certain sectors.

India's exports are recording healthy growth rates despite global uncertainties.

India's merchandise exports rose by 9.1 per cent to USD 38.13 billion in May even as the trade deficit widened to a seven-month high of USD 23.78 billion during the month, according to government data.

Healthy growth in various sectors, such as engineering, electronics, pharmaceuticals, textiles and plastics, helped register growth in exports despite global economic uncertainties. PTI RR BAL BAL