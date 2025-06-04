Piyush Goyal to meet Italian businesses, leaders to discuss trade, investments

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday started his two-day visit to Italy where he will meet leaders and businesses to discuss ways to boost trade and investments.

During the visit, the minister will co-chair a session of the India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation (JCEC) with Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy.

The JCEC session will offer both sides an opportunity to assess progress and identify new avenues for collaboration in high-impact areas such as Industry 4.0, agritech, digitalisation, energy transition, sustainable mobility, and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), the commerce ministry said in a statement.

Goyal will also lead a high-level Indian business delegation to the India-Italy Growth Forum in Brescia, a major industrial hub.

The forum will bring together key enterprises and stakeholders from both countries to promote investment, it added.