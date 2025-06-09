Goyal to meet Swiss, Swedish business leaders; to discuss trade, investments

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will meet Swiss and Swedish business leaders this week and discuss ways to boost trade and investments, an official statement said on Sunday.

Goyal is visiting Switzerland and Sweden from June 9 to 13.

The visit is commencing from Bern in Switzerland, where the minister will engage with global CEOs and industry figures to explore avenues for enhanced bilateral trade and investment, the commerce and industry ministry said.

He will hold discussions with companies from sectors, including pharma and life sciences, precision engineering, amid high-tech manufacturing.

Goyal will also discuss potential opportunities arising from the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement.

In Sweden, he will co-chair the Indo-Swedish Joint Commission for Economic, Industrial and Scientific Cooperation (JCEISC) with Benjamin Dousa, Minister for Foreign Trade of Sweden.

Companies like Ericsson, Volvo Group, IKEA, Sandvik, Alfa Laval, and SAAB are among those with a significant presence or interest in enhancing ties with India, it said. PTI RR DR