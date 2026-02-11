Goyal urges exporters to take advantage of FTAs

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday urged exporters to take full advantage of the series of Free Trade Agreements signed with developed countries to boost exports of goods and services.

"Industry must now intensify its efforts to penetrate new markets, upgrade quality and become more competitive to take maximum advantage of trade agreements," he said.

He held a meeting with representatives of 35 export promotion councils and industry associations.

Goyal said the government had signed Free Trade Agreements with developed countries to help India's farmers, workers, professionals, artisans and MSMEs take advantage of the global market with preferential access.

With these trade agreements, India's traditional medicines and yoga will also get global opportunities, while the interest of India's agriculture and dairy sectors have been protected, he added.

Exporters stated that the interim trade pact is expected to restore competitive market access for Indian exports.

Industry noted that the United States is among India's largest export destinations and that the tariff relief provides significant stability and renewed competitiveness to Indian exporters.

Associations representing sectors earlier impacted by the US tariff measures, including gems & jewellery, textiles and apparel, carpets, leather and footwear, marine products, handicrafts, engineering goods and chemicals, highlighted that the tariff rollback has restored business confidence and safeguarded employment in labour-intensive sectors.

In the meeting, the ministry showcased the recently concluded trade engagement with the United States, outlining market access opportunities, compliance frameworks, and export expansion pathways. PTI RR MR