Goyal urges textiles industry to work on long road map for sector

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday asked the textiles industry stakeholders to work on a long roadmap for growth of the sector, "which has huge potential".

Advertisment

The textile minister said the industry needs to focus on the world market as it would help make the sector competitive.

"We are looking at a team working from across sectors to prepare the roadmap for India," he said at textiles industry function here.

He said the Indian economy is likely to reach USD 35 million by 2047, "so we have to see what will be the share" of textiles in that. PTI RR TRB