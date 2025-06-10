Goyal woos Swiss investment, proposes an enclave for firms in India

Bern: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday proposed to develop a dedicated enclave for Swiss businesses in India as he sought to attract investment from the European country.

Addressing industry representatives of India and Switzerland here, he invited companies to invest in India as the country provides huge opportunities for them.

"We could even create a Swiss enclave, an area dedicated to Swiss businesses," Goyal said.

He added that the enclave could have restaurants, hotels, schools and colleges for Swiss citizens who would come to work in the units of those enclaves.

India is inviting companies to set up units in industrial parks that are being set up in the proposed industrial corridors in different parts of the country.

The minister is here on a two-day visit. He is meeting leaders and businesses to boost trade and investments between the two countries.

The government has announced an investment of about Rs 28,000 crore to set up 12 industrial nodes and build 100 industrial parks in the country.

These industrial areas will be located at Khurpia in Uttarakhand, Rajpura-Patiala in Punjab, Dighi in Maharashtra, Palakkad in Kerala, Agra and Prayagraj in UP, Gaya in Bihar, Zaheerabad in Telangana, Orvakal and Kopparthy in Andhra Pradesh, and Jodhpur-Pali in Rajasthan.