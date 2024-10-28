Advertisment
Goyal's chat with German Vice Chancellor in metro on China goes viral

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's chat with German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck on raising an issue about China blocking sale of tunnel boring machine to India has gone viral.

The two leaders can be seen in a video, posted on social media platform X, talking about the issue.

"See your German company which is supplying us some tunnel boring machines, which they are making in China…but China is not allowing them to sell it to India…We should stop buying German equipment now," Goyal told Minister Habeck during a metro ride last week.

The video of this has gone viral after being shared by a user named 'Lord Bebo'.

Habeck arrived here last week as a part of a high-level delegation led by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The German Vice Chancellor was sitting while Goyal was standing during the conversation.

After hearing Goyal's remarks, he stood saying, "I think I should listen to you".

