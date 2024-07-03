GPAI Ministerial Council meets; members reach consensus on future vision of partnership

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) The ministerial council of global partnership on artificial intelligence (GPAI) on Wednesday reached a consensus on the future vision of the multilateral body, which includes recognising transformative potential of AI and acknowledging the emerging risks and challenges posed by the new-age technology.

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada chaired the meeting of GPAI Ministerial Council held in the capital on Wednesday.

Members also agreed over shared commitment to fostering trustworthy and human-centric AI through an inclusive, multi-stakeholder approach relying on a strong scientific basis, open solutions and common standards, and to strengthening cooperation between governments, researchers, private sector, and civil society, according to an official release.

The vision document also talks of OECD's continued support to GPAI since its inception and reaffirms a shared commitment to strengthen synergies between the two for the advancement of human-centric, safe, secure, and trustworthy AI.

"After extensive discussions and deliberations, the members came to a consensus about the future vision of Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI)," the official release said.

The key areas included in the future vision include recognising the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in shaping the future of societies and economies, the opportunities it presents for sustainable development, as well as importance of coordinated international efforts towards harnessing the benefits of AI.

Members were in agreement over acknowledging the emerging risks and challenges posed by AI systems, particularly advanced AI systems, including those related to safety and security and potential malicious uses, misinformation and harmful biases leading to discrimination, threats to human rights and the wellbeing of children, as well as risks for environmental sustainability and democratic values among others.

"...Announce a renewed vision for GPAI through an integrated partnership with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) bringing together all current OECD members and GPAI countries on equal footing, under the GPAI brand and on the basis of the OECD Recommendation on Artificial Intelligence...," the release said outlining the other areas agreed upon.

The vision document commits to retaining and strengthening of GPAI's multi stakeholder nature and enhancing member-expert collaboration, including through the active role of GPAI Expert Support Centres (ESCs) and through merging GPAI Multistakeholder Expert Group (MEG) and OECD Network of Experts on AI (ONE AI) and their existing expert/working groups into a single expert community of the partnership.

The shared vision talks of reaffirming collective commitment to the OECD recommendation on Artificial Intelligence and the UNESCO Recommendation on the ethics of AI. It also seeks to call on countries, regardless of their current membership status in the GPAI or OECD, to join the GPAI in its collaborative endeavour to harness the potential of human-centric, safe, secure, and trustworthy AI for the good of all.

Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence has, since its launch, been a unique initiative for global multi stakeholder cooperation on AI, the members noted.

"Vice Minister from the Outgoing Chair, Japan, Hiroshi Yoshida and Minister from the Incoming Chair, Serbia, Jelena Begovic also addressed the meeting...The meeting was also attended by Jerry Sheehan, Director, Science Technology and Innovation from OECD and Tawfik Jelassi, Assistant Director General from UNESCO," the release said. PTI MBI HVA