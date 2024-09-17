GPS Renewables, STEER Engineering to jointly develop cutting-edge bio-processing solutions

Chennai, Sep 17 (PTI) Full-stack technology and engineering company GPS Renewables Pvt Ltd has partnered with STEER Engineering, a global leader in advanced materials and extruder technology, towards building cutting edge solutions for the BioCNG sector.

The collaboration between the two entities aims to enhance the efficiency of feed processing and overall output, presenting a robust solution for the BioCNG industry in the country.

The initiative between the two companies would not only drive for sustainable waste reduction but also bolster energy security and savings up to USD 30 billion on oil imports up to 2030.

As per the partnership, STEER Engineering would develop a state-of-the-art 2.5 tonne per hour bio-processor designed specifically for agro-residue and biomass feedstocks like paddy straw, mustard stalk, cotton stalk, maize and Napier grass, a company statement said on Tuesday.

The processor is meticulously engineered to maximise performance and minimise lifecycle costs which is poised to revolutionise GPS Renewables' projects and the broader biofuel sector.

The bio-process by STEER Engineering would streamline the pre-conditioning of the agro-residue and biomass feedstocks, leading to enhanced biofuel yields, the statement said.

"Our new bio-processor is engineered to optimise performance and reduce lifecycle costs, making it a gamechanger for our projects and the broader biofuel landscape," GPS Renewables Pvt Ltd., Chief Executive Officer, Mainak Chakraborty said.

"We are excited about the possibilities ahead and look forward to transforming the BioCNG landscape," he said about the partnership with STEER Engineering.

The gross agro-residue and surplus biomass generated in the country is estimated at nearly 700 million tonne a year and India has plans to tap this energy in the form of biofuels.

"At STEER, we are on a mission to revolutionise the renewable energy and biofuel industries with our wealth of experience, expertise and cutting-edge technology. Our unwavering dedication to innovation and sustainability is propelling us to create ground breaking solutions for a greener and more sustainable future," the Chief Executive Officer of STEER Engineering Pvt Ltd, Nitin Gupta said.

"The synergy between our shared values of efficiency, sustainability, and environmental stewardship, makes our partnership with GPS Renewables seamless and mutually beneficial. This collaboration perfectly aligns with our vision of cultivating a cleaner and more sustainable future for India," he said. PTI VIJ KH