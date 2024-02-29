GPT Healthcare shares climb nearly 8% in debut trade

New Delhi: Shares of GPT Healthcare Ltd, which operates and manages mid-sized multi-specialty hospitals under the ILS Hospitals brand, ended with a premium of nearly 8 per cent on Thursday against the issue price of Rs 186.

The stock made its debut at Rs 216.15, up 16.20 per cent on the BSE. Shares of the company during the day jumped 18.11 per cent to Rs 219.70. The stock ended at Rs 200.75, a premium of 7.93 per cent.

It listed at Rs 215, registering a gain of 15.59 per cent on the NSE. Shares of the firm ended at Rs 200.25, up 7.66 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 1,647.25 crore.

In traded volume terms, 11.58 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 2 crore on the NSE during the day.

The initial share sale of GPT Healthcare Ltd was subscribed 8.52 times on the final day of the offer on Monday.

The price range for the offer was Rs 177-186 apiece.

GPT Healthcare, founded by Dwarika Prasad Tantia, Om Tantia, and Shree Gopal Tantia, started with an eight-bed hospital in Kolkata in 2000.

The company operates four full-service multi-specialty hospitals, with a total capacity of 561 beds.