GPT Infraprojects bags Rs 739-cr order from NHAI

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Kolkata-based infrastructure firm GPT Infraprojects Ltd (GPT) on Wednesday said it has bagged a contract worth Rs 739 crore from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Advertisment

"The company has bagged...order... valued at Rs 739 crore," GPT Infraprojects said in a stock exchange filing.

The project entails construction of four-lane Prayagraj Southern bypass on NH-19 in Uttar Pradesh.

"This contract is solely in the name of the company and is the largest single order received in the history of the company," it added.

GPT operates through two segments -- infrastructure and sleeper. The company made inroads into the infrastructure segment in 2004. In sleeper segment, the company manufactures and supplies concrete sleepers for railways in India and Africa.

The outstanding order book for the company now stands at approximately Rs 2,838 crore with total order inflow of 1,019 crore for FY24. PTI SID HVA