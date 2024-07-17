Gram Unnati partners with Coca-Cola India for project to boost mango yields in Karnataka

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Gram Unnati has partnered with Coca-Cola India to launch a project for enhancing mango yields in Karnataka and improving farmers' income.

Gram Unnati said 'Project Mango Unnati' aims to revolutionise sustainable mango cultivation initiative, focusing on the Alphonso and Totapuri varieties in Karnataka.

For this project, they will closely collaborate with state horticulture agencies such as Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), the Mango Board, the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR), and various horticulture departments across different districts, as per a statement.

Gram Unnati CEO and Founder Aneesh Jain said, "Gram Unnati is proud to partner with Coca-Cola India on this transformative project that underscores our commitment to sustainable agriculture and farmer empowerment. By adopting modern practices and focusing on quality, we aim to significantly enhance the livelihoods of mango farmers in Karnataka." The project aims to promote innovation in mango farming, benefiting farmers and the environment alike, he added.

"Farmers are the backbone of India's horticulture system. With Project Mango Unnati, we aim to elevate the livelihoods of these farmers with advanced horticulture solutions, empowering them to significantly increase their incomes," said Rajesh Ayapilla, Senior Director, CSR and Sustainability for Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia.

The project will promote 'Sustainable Agricultural Practices' to enhance mango yields and farmer incomes by improving the quality, size, and shelf life of the fruit.

This would help farmers achieve better market prices.

"The project will also demonstrate and facilitate the adoption of rejuvenation techniques for old and senile orchards and high-density plantation (HDP) practices," Gram Unnati said.

The project will also emphasise on sustainable agriculture through micro irrigation, integrated pest management (IPM), and water conservation techniques such as mulching and rainwater harvesting. It will provide crop advisory services, including climate forecasting and crop alert systems, to equip farmers with climate-smart techniques.

Gram Unnati is an agri value chain enterprise providing advisory services, access to high quality inputs at low cost, and market linkages to marginal farmers, along with customised production, logistics and end-to-end quality control of agri produce to institutional buyers, the statement said.