Grant 'industrial township' status to villages with MIDC areas to boost development: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday directed officials to formulate a policy to grant 'industrial township' status to villages that have MIDC areas in order to accelerate their overall development.

Fadnavis chaired a meeting to review the functioning of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). It was attended by Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar as well as senior officials.

Conferring 'industrial township' status to villages with MIDC areas would not only boost local development but also expedite infrastructure projects such as water supply, roads, electricity as well as other essential services, the CM said.

During the World Economic Forum 2025, a total of 63 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed, of which 47 are related to the industrial sector, he said, adding the land allotment process for these companies is currently underway.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said notifications for land acquisition for new industrial zones are also being issued.

It was reported that 654 plots have been allotted via the e-tendering system on the MahaTender portal.

As per the state government 100-day action plan, MIDC had set a target to allot 3,500 acres of industrial land, out of which 2,346 acres have already been allotted to industries, it said.

The land acquisition target has been achieved at 110 per cent, the CMO statement informed.

"Additionally, a 5 MLD sewage treatment plant has been commissioned at Butibori, and requests, complaints, and approvals related to industrial services have been resolved efficiently," it added. PTI MR BNM