Granules India PAT surges to Rs 135 cr in June quarter

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Granules India on Tuesday said its profit after tax rose nearly three-fold year-on-year to Rs 135 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The drug maker had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 48 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,180 crore for the period under review from Rs 985 crore in the year-ago period, the Hyderabad-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

"With our robust quarterly performance, we are back on our planned trajectory after a few setbacks last year," Granules India Chairman & Managing Director Krishna Prasad Chigurupati said.

The first quarter performance highlights continued growth in the formulation segment, strong North America business, and product diversification, he added.

Shares of the company on Tuesday ended 4.15 per cent up at Rs 587.80 apiece on the BSE.