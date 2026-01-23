Granules India Q3 profit after tax rises 28 pc

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Granules India on Friday said its consolidated profit after tax increased by 28 per cent year on year to Rs 150 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The drug firm posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 118 crore in the October-December quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,388 crore for the third quarter, as compared with Rs 1,138 crore in the year-ago period, the Hyderabad-based firm said in a statement.

"Q3 has been one of our strongest quarters, reflecting disciplined execution of strategic growth initiatives and we are well-positioned for sustained growth momentum," Granules India Chairman & MD Krishna Prasad Chigurupati said.

Granules India shares on Friday ended 1.09 per cent down at Rs 564.95 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS MR MR