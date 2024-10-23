Graphisads shortlists 10 startups for business development support

Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) Advertising company Graphisads on Wednesday said it has shortlisted 10 startups to provide mentorship and business development support under its programme.

The company has launched an initiative, G-Force in collaboration with Institute of Management Lucknow (IIML) Enterprise Incubation Center to support and nurture startups in the media and advertising sector, a statement said.

“Graphisads has shortlisted 10 promising startups, poised to benefit from mentorship, guidance, and business development support,” Graphisads Director Alok Gupta said.

Gupta also said that the company looks to expand its market presence by acquiring stakes in promising ventures, driving sustainable growth.

The company, which listed on the NSE SME platform last year, has witnessed rapid growth across key segments with print media business rising by 25 per cent, outdoor media by 40 per cent, and social media by over 100 per cent in the past year, he added. PTI IAS MR MR