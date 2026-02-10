Grasim Q3 profit up 28.7% to Rs 2,233 cr, revenue up 25% to Rs 44,311.97cr

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Aditya Birla Group flagship holding firm Grasim Industries Ltd on Tuesday reported a 28.76 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,232.95 crore for the December quarter of FY'26, led by a good performance across businesses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,734.16 crore during the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Grasim Industries, which is the holding firm for group companies such as UltraTech, Aditya Birla Capital and Aditya Birla Renewables.

Its revenue from operations was up 25.25 per cent to Rs 44,311.97 crore in the December quarter under review. It was at Rs 35,378.34 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

"Consolidated EBITDA in Q3FY26 stood at Rs 6,215 crore up by 33 per cent YoY, driven by favourable operating leverage and improved cost efficiencies," said an earnings statement from Grasim Industries.

Total expenses of Grasim Industries were 23.36 per cent higher in the December quarter to Rs 41,270.21 crore.

Its total income, which includes revenue from other sources, was at Rs 44,577.19 crore, up 24.7 per cent in the December quarter.

Grasim's revenue from its Cellulosic Fibre business in the December quarter was up 9.24 per cent to Rs 3,934.09 crore.

This was led by sales volume growth of CSF by "7 per cent YoY at 219KT led by higher exports and recovery of volumes lostdue to temporary logistics challenges" in the previous quarter.

Specialty sales volumes were up by 31 per cent YoY, led by higher exports during the quarter.

Its revenue from its Building Material business grew 30 per cent to Rs 25,172.86 crore. It was at Rs 19,369.49 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

Grasim's 'Building Materials' comprises its Cement business, UltraTech, its newly launched Paints business and its B2B e-commerce business, Birla Pivot.

This was led by UltraTech, the country's leading cement maker, whose consolidated sales volumes for Q3FY26 stood at 38.87 million tonnes (MT), up by 15 per cent YoY. It outperformed the market with volume growth of 22.3% YoY.

Its Paints business, Birla Opus, market share gains accelerated in Q3FY26 with QoQ revenue growth of nearly 3 times the Indian Decorative Paints industry growth rate.

"As per internal estimates, the combined (Birla Opus and Birla Putty) revenue market share expanded by more than 300 bps YoY, strengthening its #3 position in the industry," it said.

Birla Opus, the 2nd largest player by capacity (~24%) in the Decorative Paints market, continues to steadily ramp up its capacity utilisation across its manufacturing plant.

While its B2B E-Commerce business, Birla Pivot, crossed the milestone of Rs 8,500 Cr annualised revenue run-rate (ARR) and is set to surpass the same well ahead of its FY27 guidance, it said.

Its revenue from the chemicals business was up 5.34 per cent to Rs 2,345.23 crore in the December quarter.

"Caustic soda international average spot prices for Q3FY26 stood at 2-Yr low levels of USD 443/ton, down by 14 per cent YoY. However, domestic caustic realisations stood stable due to rupee depreciation," it said.

Similarly, revenue from the financial services segment -- Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) -- was up 27.15 per cent to Rs 11,947.51 crore. It was at Rs 9,395.74 crore a year ago.

"The overall lending portfolio (NBFC and HFC) increased by 30 per cent YoY to Rs 1,90,386 crore. The total AUM (AMC, life insurance and health insurance) grew by 19 per cent YoY to Rs 5,98,166 crore," it said.

Revenue from its other business, which includes Textiles, Renewables and Insulators, was up 23.93 per cent to Rs 1,009.57 crore. This was "driven by robust performance in the Renewables and Textiles businesses.

Its Textiles business revenue grew by 11 per cent on a YoY basis at Rs 620 crore.

Grasim's capital expenditure (capex) for Q3FY26 stood at Rs 369 crore.

Share of Grasim Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 2,954.50 on BSE, up 0.98 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH MR