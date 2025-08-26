Grasim's market capitalisation near Rs 2 lakh crore: Kumar Mangalam Birla

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) The market capitalisation of Grasim Industries, the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, is nearing Rs 2 lakh crore, the company's Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said at the 78th AGM of the company on Tuesday.

Grasim, which is expanding into growth areas such as paints, cements, and a next-generation B2B e-commerce platform, has incurred Rs 67,000 crore in capital expenditure over the last five years, between FY20 and FY25.

Out of this, Rs 51,000 crore was directed towards growth for its core sectors, strategic adjacencies, digital innovation, and sustainability-linked projects, reinforcing our leadership and building resilience for the future, he said.

Addressing shareholders, Birla said, "Your company has scaled a new pinnacle, reaching an all-time high market capitalisation of approximately Rs 1,95,000 crore, now within striking distance of the Rs 2,00,000 crore milestone." This milestone underscores the power of bold ambition, disciplined execution, purposeful innovation, and unyielding commitment, he added.

Birla further said FY25 in every sense was a landmark year for Grasim, the holding company of the group for companies UltraTech Cement, Birla Opus, Aditya Birla Capital, Birla Pivot, etc.

"Our consolidated revenue surged to an all-time high of nearly Rs 1,50,000 crore, a testament to the scale, resilience, and momentum of the enterprise that we continue to build," he said.

Grasim Industries, which ranks among the top publicly listed companies in India, started its journey in 1947, 10 days after India's independence, and has evolved into a leading diversified player with presence across many sectors.

Birla said Grasim, over the past 18 months, ventured into two new high-potential areas like B2B e-commerce platform with Birla Pivot and decorative paint business with Birla Opus.

"These new ventures, alongside UltraTech Cement, our flagship in the infrastructure space, significantly deepen our presence in the building materials ecosystem," he said.

According to Birla, now construction accounts for 8-9 per cent of India's GDP, and Grasim's building materials business will play a leading role in country's development.

"As the nation charts its course from a USD 5 trillion to a USD 10 trillion economy, Grasim's building materials segment is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the physical and economic contours of this national transformation," he said.

Over paint business Birla Opus, Birla said that in the past 18 months, Grasim has commissioned five manufacturing facilities, with a sixth set to go live in the next month.

"Once fully operational, Birla Opus will command approximately 24 per cent of the installed capacity in India's decorative paints industry, a staggering entry for a new player in an industry that is around for more than five decades," he said.

In just six months since its pan-India portfolio launch, Birla Opus has already emerged as the third-largest player in the Indian decorative paints industry.

"That is a remarkable achievement," he said, adding, "When combined with our putty business, as is standard in industry benchmarks, our market share has already crossed the double-digit threshold. This strong early momentum reinforces our ambition to become the second-largest player in the sector at the earliest possible." Birla Opus remains firmly on track to achieve its near-term revenue aspiration of Rs 10,000 crore by the third year of full-scale operations. PTI KRH TRB