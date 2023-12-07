Gravita India starts new recycling facility in Tanzania

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Home-grown recycling company Gravita India on Thursday announced starting commercial production at its plant in Tanzania.

Jaipur-based Gravita has 12 recycling facilities across the globe with a total capacity of 2.84 lakh MTPA.

Its step down subsidiary situated in Tanzania, East Africa, has started commercial production of recycled polypropylene granules from its new recycling plant, Gravita India said in an exchange filing.

The facility has an annual capacity of around 1,800 MTPA (metric tonne per annum).

The company further said it will procure domestic plastic scrap for the purpose of recycling at the plant and cater to plastic manufacturing industries in Europe and Asia. PTI ABI HVA