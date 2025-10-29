Great Learning posts Rs 40 cr operating profit in FY25

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Edtech firm Great Learning has reported around 3-fold jump in operating profit to Rs 40 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

The edtech firm had posted an operating profit of Rs 14 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

"Sustained growth a priority, various innovation focused initiatives resulted in a YoY growth of 191 per cent in operating profit. The company clocked a revenue of Rs 1,039 crore and an operating profit of Rs 40 crore," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The revenue of the company increased about 5 per cent from Rs 992 crore in FY24.

"The sustained global demand for professional upskilling in AI throughout FY25 was a key growth driver for Great Learning. The company has further expanded its academic portfolio through strategic partnerships with renowned institutions such as IIT Bombay and Johns Hopkins University. These collaborations have led to the launch of several new certificate programs in various areas of artificial intelligence," the statement said.

Great Learning Founder and CEO Mohan Lakhamraju said the company proved its ability to achieve solid financial results and positive operating cash flow in FY25 as an independent entity.

"Attaining profitability for two consecutive years amidst challenging market conditions is a significant milestone, accomplished through innovations rather than any drastic measures for cost management. Over the past year, we have focused our efforts on integrating generative AI to enhance operational efficiency. By leveraging AI and establishing strategic academic partnerships, we have laid a strong foundation for growth," he said.

Founded 12 years ago, Great Learning was acquired by Think & Learn, which operates under Byju's brand name. The edtech firm has now become an independent firm.

Great Learning at present offers 1,750 professional learning programmes in high-demand digital competencies domains such as AI, Data Science, Machine Learning and digital business leadership.