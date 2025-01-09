Great possibility for development of plastic industry in MP, says CM Yadav

Indore, Jan 9 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said there was immense possibility for the plastic industry's development in the state.

Speaking after inaugurating the plastic industry's event 'Plastpack 2025' here, Yadav said the increasing use of plastic is giving rise to great possibilities.

During COVID-19 pandemic, products made of plastic like personal protective equipment (PPE) kits saved lives, he added.

"The state government is ready to tweak its policies to promote the plastic industry. However, plastic also has many dangers. Therefore, we have to ensure plastic waste is disposed of properly so that there is minimum damage to the environment," Yadav said.

He said six regional industrial conferences that were held at different places in the state attracted investment proposals of Rs 4 lakh crore and these have the potential to provide employment to about three lakh people.

'Plastpack 2025' is being organised by the Indore-based 'Indian Plastpack Forum' and an exhibition of products is also underway.

Indian Plastpack Forum president Sachin Bansal said a unit of the Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET) should be opened in Indore and a 'Plastic Park' should be established in the nearby Pithampur industrial area. PTI HWP LAL BNM