Great potential still to be explored in India-Denmark ties in exchanging scientific tech, agri solutions: Visiting Danish minister

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) There is a "great potential" still to be explored in joint partnerships between India and Denmark when it comes to exchanging scientific technologies, agriculture solutions and renewable energy, visiting Danish minister Christina Egelund has said.

Advertisment

Interacting with PTI here on Monday, she also said any partnership agreement between two countries should be such that there is a "win-win for both sides".

Asked about the bilateral ties and further areas of cooperation, the Danish Minister for Higher Education and Science said, "We already have been establishing a very strong collaboration" when it comes to fields of science, education, renewable energy and healthcare.

"But the challenges for the world and the solutions that we need to find with scientific merit don't stop. So, I think there is a great potential still to be explored in our joint partnerships when it comes to exchanging scientific technologies, renewable energy, agriculture solutions, everything that will bring us forward into a more sustainable development in our society," Egelund said.

Advertisment

On the recently-signed mobility and migration partnership between India and Denmark, she said this agreement was of mutual benefit to both the countries "which is how we should constitute any partnership agreement between any two countries. So, there is a win-win for both sides".

The Danish interest in this mobility agreement is that "it makes us able, hopefully to be able to recruit, in the beginning, more Indian healthcare personnel to come and work with Danish healthcare sector, which is something that we absolutely hope to proceed with rapidly", she said.

"We have a shortage, as do many European countries, of skilled healthcare personnel in Denmark. I know that in India, you have a very strong education system, a very good education when it comes to nurses and other healthcare personnel. So, any mutual exchange that could be of mutual benefit, in that area, I think the first step is how," Egelund added.

Advertisment

In a statement issued on February 22, the Ministry of External Affairs had said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue (February 21-23). The two ministers had exchanged views on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The year 2024 marks 75 years of diplomatic ties between India and Denmark.

"The ministers noted the significant outcomes under the umbrella of the Indo-Danish Green Strategic Partnership. They further agreed to finalise a mid-term review of the Green Strategic Partnership at the earliest in 2024, to conclude in an updated India-Denmark Joint Action Plan (2021-26), and to hold the next round of the India-Denmark Joint Commission at the earliest possible convenience," the statement said.

Advertisment

The ministers had also decided to "explore the possibilities of establishing a partnership on recruitment of Indian health care professionals for employment in Denmark".

Asked further about the mobility and migration partnership, Egelund said, "In order for this programme to be successful, it needs to be to mutual benefit for both the countries. That is why we need to make it in a partnership agrement, making sure it is not only on paper but also in real life to benefit of both countries." "And, of course, from the Danish side, we are committed to provide, is of course, a good reception of any Indian healthcare worker who might come visit our country," she said.

Egelund said she herself has lived in various countries and believes that one thing that constitutes a good life when you are in another country is, "how you are received by the local people, that you are able to make friends with".

"So, we will do our utmost to ensure that we take good care of Indian citizens, deciding to stay in Denmark for a period of time," she said.

Asked about areas of cooperation in education, she said, "There is a growing exchange between Danish universities and Indian universities. This is something that we from the government side would like to see, grow and strengthen in the future. So, exchanging students...PhD, researchers, scientists, in various fields is something that we see with very positive vibes." PTI RK/KND ZMN