Greater Noida authority launches scheme to allot land under IT/ITES category

Noida, Jul 19 (PTI) The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Friday said it has launched a new land allotment scheme in IT/ITES category, in response to the growing demand from investors.

Online registration for this scheme for Information Technology and Information Technology-Enabled Services companies commenced Friday and will continue until August 9, the GNIDA said.

"The IT/ITES sectors have shown significant interest in Greater Noida as a hub, due to its superior infrastructure and connectivity," GNIDA CEO N G Ravi Kumar said.

He added, "We expect this scheme to be highly successful." The scheme includes four plots, valued at approximately Rs 233 crore based on the reserve price. If all plots are allotted, the scheme is expected to attract an investment of around Rs 8,000 crore and generate employment opportunities for 5,000 youths, Kumar said.

In a statement, GNIDA said two plots are located in Techzone and two in Knowledge Park-5 in the city. The Techzone plots are of 48,567 square metres each, while the Knowledge Park-5 plots are 8,080 square metres each.

"Comprehensive details, including the brochure, have been uploaded to the GNIDA website and the State Bank of India web portal. Interested parties can apply online via the portal, with the brochure available for download starting today. The last date for registration is August 9, while the final dates for submitting the processing fee and documents are August 7 and August 9, respectively," it added.

Highlighting the scheme's potential impact, Kumar said, "If these plots are allotted, we anticipate a substantial boost in investment and job creation in the region." PTI KIS HVA