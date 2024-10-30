Greaves Cotton appoints Ramachandra Puttanna as retail arm's biz head for EV solutions

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) Diversified engineering group Greaves Cotton Limited on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ramachandra Puttanna as the new business head for EV solutions and new businesses for its retail arm Greaves Retail.

In his new role, Puttanna will be responsible for driving the strategic growth plan for Greaves Retail's electric vehicle (EV) components and new verticals, and report to Greaves Retail CEO Narasimha Jayakumar, the company said.

The company said the new appointment comes as Greaves continues to advance its strategy in sustainable mobility solutions across India.

"His proven track record aligns well with our commitment to customer-centric, innovative solutions. Ramachandra's leadership will be instrumental in advancing Greaves Retail's new businesses," said Jayakumar.

With over 35 years of extensive experience across companies like Fenner India, BOSCH India, Oman Trading and Magneti Marelli, Puttanna most recently served as Vice President of the Aftermarket business at ZF Group, where he managed operations across India and the SAARC regions, the company said.

Greaves Retail offers comprehensive sales, service, and spare parts solutions across three and two-wheelers, small commercial vehicles, electric vehicles (EVs), and construction equipment. PTI IAS BAL BAL