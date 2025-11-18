Greaves Cotton partners Ligier Group to supply Euro V+ certified diesel engines for microcars

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Greaves Cotton Ltd on Tuesday said it has partnered with European light and heavy quadricycles maker Ligier Group to supply its Euro V+ certified diesel engines for latter's latest models.

Under the collaboration, Euro V+ certified, 499cc REVO D+ diesel engines designed by Greaves are powering Ligier's latest models, the Ligier JS50 and Ligier Myli microcar models, the company said in a statement.

These engines, developed and manufactured at Greaves' facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, continue to be integrated into Ligier's vehicles retailed across France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Austria, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, Sweden, Latvia, Greece, Lithuania, Estonia, and the Czech Republic, it added.

The partnership with Ligier showcases how a Made-in-India powertrain is driving European mobility solutions, Greaves Cotton Managing Director and Group CEO, Parag Satpute, said.

"It reflects our strong engineering capabilities, customer-centric approach, and commitment to delivering global quality standards from our Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant," he added.

Ligier Group CEO Christian Dujardin said together with Greaves the two partners "have succeeded in bringing to market the new 499cc REVO D+ engine -- a modern, efficient, and reliable powertrain that perfectly meets today's market expectations, regulatory standards, and customer demands".

The 499cc REVO D+ single-cylinder, 4-stroke diesel engines with electronic fuel injection are Euro V+ compliant. These are designed for the light quadricycle, L6e category of vehicles. The engine delivers 6.0 kW of power at 3000 rpm and 26 Nm torque between 1800 and 2200 rpm, the statement said.

Greaves said with Europe's varied climatic conditions and high customer expectations, the seamless adoption of the Euro V+ engine across multiple countries reflects its ability to engineer products that perform reliably in demanding geographies. PTI RKL TRB