Greaves Cotton unveils new strategy for sustainable growth across businesses

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) Diversified engineering company Greaves Cotton on Thursday unveiled a new future-focussed business strategy for sustainable growth across its businesses.

The three focus areas for this new strategic framework are aligned to capture growth opportunities in the evolving energy, mobility, and new engineering application landscape in India and globally, the company said in a statement.

"With 'GREAVES.NEXT', our new business strategy, we are setting the course for the next phase of growth by being a future-ready engineering company with reliable products, sustainable technologies, and customer-centric solutions," said Parag Satpute, Managing Director and Group CEO, Greaves Cotton Limited.

"Our goal is to create long-term value for all stakeholders while contributing meaningfully to India's industrial growth and energy transition, thereby contributing to India's growth story," Satpute said.

In the energy solution business, Greaves Cotton said, it aims to strengthen its presence in power generation and genset aftermarket. This business aims to evolve from a product company to a complete solutions provider, build a robust distribution network and enhance customer lifetime value.

For mobility solutions, the company said, its offering will span right from fuel-agnostic powertrain solutions to auto aftermarket, and components that cater to the thriving automotive category.

This business will focus on deepening OEM collaborations by leveraging Greaves Cotton's manufacturing strengths, expanding product platforms into new adjacencies for excel and shaping the alternative fuel powertrain ecosystem, it said.

For industrial solutions, the focus will be on developing new & compact platforms to address emerging applications.

Additionally, it will build stronger OEM partnerships and dealer networks, expand customer reach and sustain leadership in critical segments such as firefighting, Greaves Cotton said.