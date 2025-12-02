Greaves Cotton's e-mobility arm Ampere partners with Alt Mobility to strengthen B2B presence

Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) Greaves Cotton's e-mobility arm Ampere on Tuesday said it has partnered with electric vehicle leasing and fleet management company Alt Mobility to strengthen its play in the B2B (business-to-business) segment.

Under the collaboration, Ampere said it will supply its electric two-wheelers, while Alt Mobility will procure and lease them through its innovative ecosystem.

The company manufactures and markets its electric two-wheelers such as Magnus SW S, under its Ampere brand.

Alt Mobility currently operates more than 700 Ampere Magnus SW S vehicles across Delhi and Bengaluru, and plans to expand the partnership with Greaves Electric Mobility Ltd (GEML) in the coming months, it said.

The company said that Magnus SW S will be deployed under Alt Mobility's drive-to-own model, ensuring gig riders, delivery partners, and fleet operators will have accessible, cost-effective, and zero-emission transport solutions.

The Ampere Magnus SW S -- developed specifically for B2B needs -- is being deployed in collaboration with Indofast Energy, a key partner providing energy infrastructure and battery-swapping solutions that enhance operational uptime and efficiency for fleets, the company said.

"GEML is committed to strengthening India's B2B ecosystem by delivering reliable EV solutions to fleet operators and riders. With dependable vehicles, innovative leasing and financing solutions, and a strong spares and service backbone, GEML aims to drive the future of clean and sustainable last-mile mobility in India," said Vikas Singh, Managing Director at Greaves Electric Mobility.

The collaboration paves the way for accelerating electric fleet adoption in India's last-mile delivery and mobility sector, he stated.

Manufactured at the Ampere's factory in Ranipet, the Magnus SW S is purpose-designed for cargo and passenger movement in India's growing logistics and last-mile transport sectors. PTI IAS HVA