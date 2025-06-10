Greaves Electric Mobility appoints Vikas Singh as Managing Director

Mumbai, Jun 10 (PTI) Greaves Cotton's electric mobility arm Greaves Electric Mobility Ltd (GEML) on Tuesday said it has appointed Vikas Singh as its new Managing Director with effect from June 2.

Singh, who has held leadership positions in various Indian and multinational organizations, will lead the company's next phase of growth, with the current management team reporting to him, the company said.

"In line with our long-term strategic vision and continued focus on strengthening leadership for future growth, the Board of Greaves Electric Mobility Ltd has approved the appointment of Vikas Singh as Managing Director, effective June 2, 2025," Greaves Electric Mobility Ltd said. PTI IAS DRR