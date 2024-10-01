Greaves Electric Mobility partners with Shriram Finance for three-wheeler financing

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) Greaves Cotton's e-mobility arm Greaves Electric Mobility on Tuesday said it has entered into a partnership with Shriram Finance for three-wheeler financing.

The partnership will offer Greaves Electric Mobility customers tailored-made financing schemes, including attractive down payment options and flexible EMI plans, the company said.

Shriram Finance's extensive pan-India network will help in driving last-mile mobility adoption across both passenger and cargo segments and will make its entire product range more accessible to consumers across the country, it added.

"Partnerships like these introduce customers to multiple down payment options coupled with attractive EMI plans, further driving the adoption of sustainable mobility vehicles and supporting India's goal to become a global hub for EVs," said K Vijaya Kumar, CEO, Greaves Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd. PTI IAS DR