Greaves Electric Mobility unveils e-scooter Ampere Nexus at Rs 1.09 lakh

Chennai, Jun 15 (PTI) Greaves Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd, the e-mobility division of Greaves Cotton Ltd unveiled its latest family electric scooter Ampere Nexus here at Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom) Chennai.

Greaves Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd Executive Director and CEO K VIjaya Kumar formally launched the product at an event in the city.

Following the launch, the e-scooter will be available in 11 touchpoints of Ampere in Chennai, a company statement said on Saturday.

The Ampere Nexus is entirely designed and developed at the company's factory in Ranipet in Tamil Nadu which offers 30 per cent extra battery life and a mid-mount powerful drive.

The scooter is available at Rs 1,09,900 (ex-showroom) and in four colours - Zanskar Aqua, Indian Red, Lunar White and Steel Grey, the statement added. PTI VIJ KH