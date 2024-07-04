Greaves Finance appoints P B Sunil Kumar as its new ED & CEO

Mumbai, Jul 4 (PTI) Greaves Finance has appointed P B Sunil Kumar as its new Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer to accelerate financing in the electric vehicle segment, the company said on Thursday.

Kumar, in this role will spearhead the company's efforts to offer convenient and tailored financing options for prospective electric two-wheeler buyers and accelerate the adoption of sustainable mobility solutions across the country through the company's financial platform "evfin," Greaves Finance said in a statement.

Launched a year ago, the country's first consumer finance technology platform dedicated to electric mobility and other sustainable solutions is supported by an advanced digital lending suite, innovative assets, and management technology, it said.

Kumar, who is a Chartered Accountant, has served as an independent director on the board of Greaves Finance Ltd.

In a career spanning 25 years, he has worked in diverse sectors like finance, consulting, and healthcare, and has held the positions of Director at Taiki Consulting Private Limited and Vice President at GE Capital Services India, Greaves Finance said.