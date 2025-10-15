Green concrete, grid-feeding cars among solutions to accelerate climate action: WEF

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Animal-free proteins, green ammonia and bi-directional charging are among key technology innovations that can accelerate climate action by changing the way the world powers homes, grows food and secures freshwater, a new study said on Wednesday.

The World Economic Forum report, developed in collaboration with science publisher Frontiers, listed '10 transformative innovations for climate action and planetary health', which ranged from carbon-locking concrete and sustainable desalination for arid regions to cars that feed the electric grid.

Many of these critical technologies already exist but remain underused, and unlocking their potential as practical, scalable solutions to pressing climate challenges will hinge on political will, financial and material investment and public awareness, the WEF said.

In 2024, global temperatures stayed 1.5 degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels for the entire year and current estimates put the world on track for nearing a potentially catastrophic 3 degree Celsius of warming by 2100.

The report said these technologies have the potential not only to cut emissions but also to help societies adapt to and repair damage while providing insight into how these solutions can be scaled effectively.

"The urgent realities of climate change are clear, but what is less visible are the technologies already available and how they can be used in new ways to deliver solutions," WEF Managing Director Jeremy Jurgens said.

"This research provides global leaders with the foresight they need to act at the necessary speed and scale," he added.

Frontiers Chief Executive Editor Frederick Fenter said open science and cross-sector partnerships are essential to turn innovation into impact.

"This report shows that while no single technology is a silver bullet, together they can help us bend the curve towards a healthier planet and a more sustainable future for all," he added.

Listing 'precision fermentation' as the first of the 10 technology solutions, the report said animal-free proteins could transform food, materials and medicine while reducing demand for feed crops, cutting water and energy use and lowering methane emissions from livestock.

On green ammonia, it said cleaner ammonia production methods could displace energy-intensive traditional processes to make fertiliser, thus helping lower emissions and pollution while supporting more sustainable farming and clean shipping fuels.

Among other places, projects are also being developed to enable on-site fertiliser production in regions with intermittent power or limited infrastructure in parts of rural India.

On 'automated food waste upcycling', the study said automated sorting systems can now spot and separate food waste – even when it's spoiled or mixed with packaging – so it can be turned into compost, animal feed or new products.

Listing 'methane capture and utilization' as another such solution, the WEF said new tools can detect and capture methane leaks from farms, landfills and industry before they reach the atmosphere, providing one of the fastest ways to slow global warming.

It named 'green concrete' another such innovation and said next-generation concrete that uses recycled materials and can even lock carbon could make construction cleaner while keeping vital resources in use.

About 'next-generation bi-directional charging', the report said emerging charging systems allow electricity to flow both into and out of batteries, making the grid more flexible and stable, whether the storage comes from electric vehicles, homes, or elsewhere.

'Timely and specific earth observation' with new satellites and sensors can track floods, droughts and deforestation real-time, providing faster, sharper data that can help governments, companies and communities act before crises escalate, it said.

It also named modular geothermal energy, regenerative desalination and soil health technology convergence among the ten innovative solutions.

Smaller, factory-built geothermal systems can deliver constant renewable power almost anywhere, adding reliable clean energy to the global mix, while sensors, microbes and AI can help restore degraded soils, ensuring they store more carbon, grow more food and support ecosystems.

New desalination systems can produce clean drinking water with a fraction of the energy of conventional methods, delivering clean water sustainably to arid regions worldwide, the WEF report said. PTI BJ SHW