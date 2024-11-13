Green Frontier Capital launches Rs 1,500 crore fund for Indian climate-tech startups

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Green Frontier Capital, an early-stage climate-tech venture capital fund, on Wednesday launched Green Frontier Capital India Climate Opportunities Fund with a target corpus of Rs 1,500 crore.

The Sebi-approved Category 2 Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) will primarily focus on innovative, India-based companies at the Seed to Series A stages, and will emphasise solutions related to decarbonisation, digitisation, and disruptive technologies.

"Our goal is to back companies with the potential to become category leaders and deliver venture-scale returns while aligning with India's ambitions for sustainable growth. This AIF represents our commitment to a future where economic progress and environmental responsibility go hand-in-hand," Green Frontier Capital Founder and Managing Partner Sandiip Bhammer said.

The fund, which is expected to see its first close in the first quarter of 2025, will be invested in about 15 startups across a range of Rs 8-85 crore. PTI ANK TRB TRB