Green Gold Animation partners with EBG group to launch Chhota Bheem cafes

Hyderabad, Sep 29 (PTI) Green Gold Animation, the creator of homegrown character Chhota Bheem, on Monday announced a strategic partnership with EBG Group, a city-based, fast-growing multi-sector conglomerate to launch India’s first-ever Chhota Bheem themed cafe here.

The collaboration marks a first-of-its-kind initiative that blends entertainment, dining, and retail into a complete family experience, a press release from Green Gold said.

With the first two outlets opening in Hitech City here by December 2025, the city’s strong urban catchment and cultural connection make it the perfect starting point. From here, the venture aims to expand across India and eventually take the model to global markets.

As part of the expansion plan, the firms intend to invest Rs 200 crore and aim to open 300 cafes across India, beginning with 50 outlets in 2026, the release added.