Green Infra Wind Energy bags 440 MW wind-solar hybrid project

New Delhi: Sembcorp Industries on Monday said its arm Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd (GIWEL) has bagged a 440 MW wind-solar hybrid power project from SJVN Ltd.

Advertisment

The build-own-operate project is part of a 1.5GW bid issued by SJVN in September 2023, a company statement said.

According to the statement of Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp), through its wholly-owned renewables subsidiary, Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd (GIWEL), has received the Letter of Award (LOA) for a 440MW (Megawatt) Inter-state Transmission System (ISTS) connected wind-solar hybrid power project (the Project) from SJVN Ltd (SJVN).

The power output from the project will be sold to SJVN under a 25-year long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), it said. The Project is expected to be ready for commercial operation within 24 months from the date of signing the PPA and will be funded through a mixture of internal funds and debt.

With this latest award, Sembcorp’s gross renewables capacity globally is now at 14.3 GW, including a 245 MW acquisition pending completion.