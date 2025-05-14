GreenCell Mobility secures letter of award for 472 e-Buses in MP

Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) Eversource Capital-backed electric mobility firm GreenCell Mobility on Wednesday said it has received the Letter of Award (LOA) for the supply and deployment of 472 e-buses in Madhya Pradesh under the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme. The company said it has partnered with VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) to deploy electric buses across six cities in Madhya Pradesh.

Additionally, the company said it has also joined hands with EKA Mobility for the supply and deployment of 750 e-buses across 11 cities in Andhra Pradesh.

PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme is part of the Central Government's initiative to deploy 10,000 e-buses nationwide and support the Government of India's mission to electrify public transport.

In FY 2024-25, CESL (Convergence Energy Services Ltd) introduced a tender for 4,588 electric buses under the PM e-Bus Sewa scheme, according to GreenCell Mobility.

The company already has some 900 e-buses operational in UP, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

These new contracts will see GreenCell Mobility expand its electric bus operations across Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, the company said.

"These two projects are a major milestone in our mission to transform mass mobility through zero-emission electric buses. Backed by strategic partnerships with leading OEMs and a robust financing model, we are committed to making clean, efficient public transportation accessible throughout India's growing cities," said Devndra Chawla, MD & CEO, GreenCell Mobility.

In addition, the company said it is also actively developing and deploying the necessary charging infrastructure to support these deployments.

"We are taking the next step with GreenCell Mobility by introducing Eicher electric buses in their operations under the PM e-Bus Seva Scheme," said Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO at VE Commercial Vehicles. PTI IAS DR