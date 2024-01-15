GreenCell Mobility to deploy 150 intracity buses in Ayodhya

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) GreenCell Mobility on Monday said it will deploy 150 intracity buses in Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

The fleet will play a crucial role in providing transportation service to around 20 lakh devotees within Ayodhya from mid-January to the end of February, the company said in a statement.

"Our mission has always been to promote sustainable transportation solutions, and the government's decision to utilise electric buses for this grand occasion aligns perfectly with our vision," GreenCell Mobility Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Devndra Chawla said.

It is not just about ferrying passengers; it is about being a part of a collective journey towards a cleaner and greener future, he added.

The company said it has deployed over 700 buses in Uttar Pradesh. PTI MSS SHW