GreenCell's NueGo battery-operated buses to soon zip through roads in TN

Chennai, Aug 27 (PTI) Electric tourist bus service NueGo promoted by GreenCell Mobility would soon ply on the local routes in Tamil Nadu, the state government said on Sunday.

Advertisment

Recently, NueGo became the first battery-operated transport vehicle to be registered in the state following the government order stating all such passenger vehicles shall be issued permits by the transport department.

GreenCell's NueGo battery-operated buses will soon ply in Tamil Nadu on local routes, the Industries department said in a social media post.

"With the support of the government's forward-thinking policies, we are proud to be the first battery-operated transport vehicle to be registered, paving the way for a greener, sustainable future in transportation," GreenCell Mobility MD and CEO Devndra Chawla said in a company statement.

Advertisment

NueGo is currently operating between Chennai-Tirupati, and Chennai-Puducherry routes, and has planned to expand its presence in Tamil Nadu.

"As the first pan-India inter-city electric tourist bus service, NueGo has quickly become a leading sustainable mobility player in the market by leveraging state-of-the-art technology and providing its tourists with a safer and greener travel option," the statement added.

The electric buses can run 250 kilometres on a single charge, with the air-conditioners on, in traffic conditions. The coaches go through 25 stringent safety checks, including mechanical and electrical inspections.

GreenCell Mobility has been promoted by climate impact investor Eversource Capital.

Eversource Capital is an equal joint venture between investment manager Everstone Group and global leader in the development and management of solar energy projects Lightsource bp, the statement added. PTI VIJ HDA