GreenH Electrolysis plans to set up 1 GW electrolyser manufacturing in India

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) GreenH Electrolysis on Wednesday announced its plans to set up an electrolyser manufacturing plant with a capacity of 1 gigawatt (GW) in India.

GreenH Electrolysis is a joint venture company between Spain-based H2B2 Electrolysis Technologies and GR Group of India.

"GreenH Electrolysis announces its first, 1 GW, state-of-the-art, PEM electrolyser manufacturing plant in India," the company said in a statement.

The facility will be spread over an area of 97,000 square feet at Reliance MET Industrial Park in Jhajjar district of Haryana. The company is aiming to commence operations by October this year.

GreenH Electrolysis Director and CEO Dhiman Roy said, "We are all set to commence operations in October with an initial capacity of 100 MW and deliver cutting-edge green hydrogen technology electrolysers to our Indian customers. We have taken a large area to be able to quickly ramp up".

The facility will come up in two phases. 500 MW first and another 500 MW in phase 2, for which additional land area will be bought, he added.

H2B2 Electrolysis Technologies CEO Anselmo Andrade said the company is excited to be a part of this growth journey in the green hydrogen space in India. As a global technology company operating in the hydrogen sector through electrolysis, we believe that with the backing of our technological expertise, coupled with the experience and support of GR Promoter Group, GreenH will be able to meet the potential demand for green hydrogen in the country.

In a statement, the company did not disclose the financial details of the project. Electrolysers are the key component for the production of green hydrogen.