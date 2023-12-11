GreenH, Medha to build hydrogen production, refuelling station at Jind

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) GreenH Electrolysis (GreenH) on Monday announced signing an agreement with Medha Servo Drives Pvt Ltd (Medha) to build a hydrogen production and refuelling station at Jind in Haryana.

Indian Railways has awarded a contract to Medha for a pilot project to retrofit diesel-electric multiple unit rake on the Sonipat-Jind section from diesel to a hydrogen-powered train, GreenH said in a statement.

Medha has contracted GreenH to provide the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of a hydrogen production and refuelling station for this important and groundbreaking project, it added.

The project is to supply hydrogen for India's first hydrogen train under the prestigious Indian Railways 'Hydrogen for Heritage' initiative.

"To achieve the first stage, a 1 MW electrolyser, supplied by GreenH, will operate round the clock with an expected capacity of 420 kg/day of hydrogen. The refuelling infrastructure is expected to integrate 3,000 kg hydrogen storage, hydrogen compressors, and two hydrogen dispensers with pre-cooler integration, allowing for quick refuelling of the trains, being adapted to their daily routes," the statement.

GreenH Electrolysis is a leading green hydrogen technology company manufacturing electrolysers in India. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL