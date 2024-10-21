GreenLine accelerates decarbonisation efforts with 1,000 LNG trucks by March 2025

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd, a key player in Essar's green mobility initiative, plans to add 1,000 more Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) powered trucks by March 2025 as it pivots decarbonisation of India's logistics sector, a top company official said.

In its journey to net zero goal by 2070, India is encouraging use of super-chilled gas in heavy duty long-haul trucking fleet instead of diesel to cut pollution.

GreenLine Mobility currently operates a fleet of over 500 LNG-powered trucks and is adding another 1,000 such trucks by March 2025, its CEO Anand Mimani said.

As corporates increasingly prioritise Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, GreenLine is well-positioned to meet the demand for sustainable logistics solutions.

The company serves a prestigious clientele, including industry leaders such as Vedanta Group, JSW Steel & Cement, Tata Steel, Hindustan Zinc, Jindal Steel and Power, JK Lakshmi Cement, AMNS, Hindalco, Dalmia Cement, UltraTech Cement, GHCL, Reliance, Shell, Nestle and Castrol and Sterlite Copper.

The government in a recent draft policy proposed to convert a third of long-haul trucks into LNG powered feet by 2030.

Each of GreenLine's 55-tonne LNG trucks can carry a 40-tonne payload and travel up to 1,200 kilometres on a single tank.

Over the past two years, GreenLine's initiatives have resulted in a notable 30 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions compared to traditional diesel vehicles, translating to a significant decrease of 6,722 tonne of carbon emissions, he said.

"At GreenLine, we believe that sustainable logistics is not just a responsibility but an opportunity to lead the way toward a greener future. Our innovative approach to LNG trucking reflects our dedication to reducing carbon emissions while meeting the evolving needs of our clients," he said.

Greenline's LNG-powered trucks are also equipped with six Level 1 Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and telematics, enabling clients to monitor vehicle performance and manage cargo in real-time. To ensure the effective use of LNG technology, GreenLine invests in comprehensive training programmes for its drivers, designed to enhance skills and optimise on-road performance.

Looking ahead, the company is also set to introduce Electric Vehicles (EVs) for short-haul transport, further diversifying its portfolio and strengthening its commitment to eco-friendly solutions.

Mimani said, "By integrating EVs into our operations, we aim to complement our LNG initiatives and provide a comprehensive suite of sustainable transport options that meet the diverse needs of our clients while contributing to a greener planet." PTI ANZ DR