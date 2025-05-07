GreenLine partners with Shriram Finance to scale up green logistics

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Essar group’s green logistics solutions provider GreenLine Mobility Solutions has partnered with Shriram Finance for the deployment of a new fleet of LNG-powered trucks, a statement said on Wednesday.

GreenLine Mobility Solutions on Wednesday flagged off a new fleet of LNG-powered trucks at Chakan, Pune, the statement said. The deployment is supported by Shriram Finance Ltd, one of India’s largest NBFCs. GreenLine is an Essar venture and India's only green logistics operator of LNG and electric-powered heavy commercial trucks. Its current fleet of over 650 LNG trucks serves marquee companies across sectors such as FMCG and e-commerce, metals and mining, cement, oil and gas, and chemicals.

Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine Mobility Solutions said, "This fleet expansion, supported by Shriram Finance, is a key step towards transforming India’s logistics with sustainable, high-performance solutions." India’s transportation sector, which contributes nearly 15 per cent of the country’s total carbon emissions.

Sharvari Prabhu, CFO, GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd., added: "As we scale our LNG fleet, the role of strategic financial support becomes increasingly critical. Shriram Finance’s involvement helps us offer viable green alternatives to conventional trucking while supporting India’s broader decarbonisation goals.

GreenLine plans to deploy over 10,000 LNG and EV trucks, supported by a nationwide network of 100 LNG refuelling stations, EV charging stations, and battery swapping facilities. This comprehensive initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions by up to 1 million tonnes annually. PTI KKS MR